California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 52,738 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,738 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of BellRing Brands worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 229.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 4.3 %

BRBR opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.