California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Skyline Champion worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,839,000 after acquiring an additional 180,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,706,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 86,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.