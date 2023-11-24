California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 653 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,549. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $94.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

