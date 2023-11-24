California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Itron worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Stock Up 2.2 %

ITRI stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

