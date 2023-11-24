California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Synaptics worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 478,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Synaptics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 996,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $535,446 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

