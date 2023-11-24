California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

IRT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.