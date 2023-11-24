California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Avient worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Avient by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Insider Activity at Avient

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Avient’s payout ratio is 15.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Avient

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.