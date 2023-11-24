California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

