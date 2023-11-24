California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.5 %

FIX stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.97.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

