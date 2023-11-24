California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.1 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

