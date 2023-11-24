California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.68 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

