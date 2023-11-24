California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $78.21 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

