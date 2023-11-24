California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.61 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

