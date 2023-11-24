California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of NovoCure worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $11.92 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

