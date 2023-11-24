California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of FOX worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in FOX by 310.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

