California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,356 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.