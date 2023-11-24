California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of UMB Financial worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,347,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $422,606. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

