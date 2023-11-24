California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.19 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

