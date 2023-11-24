California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,924 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Weatherford International worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 724,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

