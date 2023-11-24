California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Sensient Technologies worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

SXT stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

