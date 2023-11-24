California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Ashland worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.