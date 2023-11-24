California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,742 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

