California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,365 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

