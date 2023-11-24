California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,951 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Air Lease worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 151,988 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

