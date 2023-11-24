California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,529 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,529 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AAP opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

