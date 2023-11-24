California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,768 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Hillenbrand worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

