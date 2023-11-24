California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of PENN Entertainment worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 34.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,034 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

