California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Clarivate worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Clarivate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

