Cameron Deatsch Sells 4,221 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $768,053.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,991 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $742,884.74.

On Thursday, November 16th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,416 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $450,076.64.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,508 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $463,904.76.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $671,694.12.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $696,321.54.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $1,081,883.52.

Atlassian stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $115.24 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

