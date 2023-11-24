Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $131.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

