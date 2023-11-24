Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,255,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 716,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

