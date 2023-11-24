Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 100,000 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.30% of Gores Holdings IX worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,092 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 108,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

