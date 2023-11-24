Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 100,000 Shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 2.15% of Mars Acquisition worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,552,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,616,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

MARX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

