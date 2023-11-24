Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,404 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 296.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

