Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,508 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 557,397 shares of company stock worth $8,827,011 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

