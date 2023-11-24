Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 205,342 Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 2.28% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

