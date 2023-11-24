Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 57,380 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

