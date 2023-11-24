Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

