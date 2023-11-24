Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.