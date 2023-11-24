Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

