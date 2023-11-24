Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Insider Activity

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

