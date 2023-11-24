Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,216 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

