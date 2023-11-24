Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,664 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after buying an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $81.98 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

