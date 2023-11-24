Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 240 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TFX opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

