Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,106 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,626,000 after buying an additional 622,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,443,000 after buying an additional 473,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

