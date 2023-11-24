Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 783 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

PLAY stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

