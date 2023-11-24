Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 8,841 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5,936.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,315 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3,236.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 331,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 321,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 42.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.