Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 9,514 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 567.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,060 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.