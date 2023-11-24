Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 8.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 363,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

ASH opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.97. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

