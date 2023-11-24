Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.10% of Cinemark worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Shares of CNK opened at $13.93 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

